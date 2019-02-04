JUST IN
VVIP chopper scam: Court extends ED custody of Rajeev Saxena by 4 days

Turkish national dies while attending to machine repair

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A 43-year-old man from Turkey died Monday after getting stuck in a hydraulic machine while trying to repair it at a door and frame manufacturing firm near here, police said.

The incident occurred at Choutuppal around 11.45 am when P Uysal Hrun, a technician, got "accidentally" squeezed into the machine and suffered injuries, police said.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital, a senior police official said.

A case under IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been registered.

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 20:25 IST

