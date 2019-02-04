Turkish national dies while attending to machine repair

A 43-year-old man from died Monday after getting stuck in a hydraulic machine while trying to repair it at a door and firm near here, police said.

The incident occurred at Choutuppal around 11.45 am when P Uysal Hrun, a technician, got "accidentally" squeezed into the machine and suffered injuries, police said.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital, a senior police official said.

A case under IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence) has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)