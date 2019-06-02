Cloudburst kills one in U'khand

One person was killed in a in as heavy rains lashed the district and neigbouring in Sunday evening.

was grazing his cattle in the forests in the Lambagad area of district when he was hit by a cloudburst, SHO, station, Ravindra Singh Negi said.

He died on the spot while the cattle he was grazing was lost, the SHO said, adding that a search was on to trace it.

The floods that followed the have inundated three villages of and a few in district, Negi said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)