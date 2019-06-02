Mechelen stripped of promotion over Belgian match fixing

were stripped of their promotion to the Belgian top flight as punishment in a long-running match- case.

Mechelen, who won the last month, were also banned from European competitions by the and will start next season with a 12-point penalty.

were implicated in an investigation into suspicions of fraud related to the payment of salaries, commissions to agents and the suspected of two games in March 2018 in a failed effort to save the club from relegation to the second division.

"The condemns (Mechelen) and four of its administrators for falsifying the competition," said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The commission ruled that four directors and three agents were guilt of "falsifying" the result of a match between Mechelen and Waasland-Beveren on 11 March 2018.

It also acquitted the players of both teams "completely", but found two Waasland-Beveren directors guilty of "failing to comply with a duty to provide information." Beerschot-Wilrijk will be promoted in Mechelen's place.

"We don't understand this decision, we're innocent. We will now study the case and consider filing an appeal," Mechelen responded in a short message on their website.

