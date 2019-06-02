Mahatma tweet: Pawar for exemplary action against IAS officer

Sunday demanded "exemplary" action against Nidhi Choudhari for her controversial tweet on

In a letter addressed to Devendra Fadnavis, Pawar said, "If the government doesn't take action it would be deemed that its policy and intention has reached its lowest ebb".

In the tweet, which has since been deleted, BMC Deputy Municipal had called for removal of Mahatma Gandhi's statues from across the world and his images from the Indian currency notes. She also "thanked" the Mahatma's assassin for 30.1.1948.

After a row erupted, the clarified the tweet was "sarcastic" and that it was "misinterpreted".

"A in a progressive state like making such insulting comments against Mahatma Gandhi, and the turning a blind eye to it is a serious matter," Pawar said.

Her comments were not only condemnable but were fit for action against her, the former Union said, adding that he was shocked to hear about the contents of the tweet.

Pawar said he expected an "exemplary action" against the bureaucrat from the

The and Pawar's Nationalist Party (NCP) have already demanded suspension of Choudhari over the tweet.

