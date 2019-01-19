CM asks officials to spruce up roads in two years

K Chandrasekhar Saturday directed officials to spruce up every road in the state in the next two years and make it "appear like a mirror."



" K Chandrashekhar has instructed the officers concerned to see that in the coming two years every road in should appear like a mirror," a release from the chief minister's office said.

said top priority would be accorded to roads and highways, after irrigation, it said.

He suggested to the R&B (Roads & Buildings) officials to make an assessment about the prevailing condition of the roads and to prepare a plan of action.

According to the release, Rao also said construction of offices for MLAs has been taken up by the government for the first time in the state which is not seen anywhere in the country.

He instructed the R&B officials to expedite completion of construction of these offices.

The newly constructed quarters in would be allotted to the MLAs, the release added.

