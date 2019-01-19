JUST IN
Minor boy commits suicide in Hamirpur village

Press Trust of India  |  Hamirpur (HP) 

In a shocking incident, a minor boy allegedly committed suicide Saturday by setting himself afire at Chowki Jamwala village in Hamirpur district, the police said.

The fifteen-year-old boy was said to be upset with some of his family members, said Hamirpur Additional Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh Thakur, adding that he locked himself in a room and set himself afire.

The officer said the victim's body was sent to the local hospital for postmortem.

The Hamirpur police has registered a case and further investigations are on, he added.

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 21:30 IST

