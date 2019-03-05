CM lays foundation stone of water treatment plant at Tura

Conrad K Tuesday laid the foundation of a water treatment plant here in West Hills district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the scheme is funded by the (DONER) under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).

Referring to the water scarcity problem faced by the people during lean season, he said the project when completed will solve the water crisis problem of the people of Tura town to a large extent.

The said the paper work and DPR for the said project took about a year and finally it has been sanctioned with an amount of Rs 35 crore and it would be completed in one years time.

He directed the district deputy commissioner, chief engineer and the officials of the concerned department to monitor the project regularly so as to ensure that the implementation of the said project is completed within the stipulated time frame and added that he would also review the project personally from time to time.

said money has been sanctioned to repair water pumps and for acquiring more water tankers to supply water in the town areas especially during the dry season.

The expressed his gratitude to the Nokma (village headman) and the people of Kalakgre and adjoining areas for being supportive towards the project and for allowing to tap the water source from the desired location.

The of PHE, S K Blah said that the project when completed would provide about 23 million litres of water per day throughout the year against the present demand of 20 million litres per day.

The project is also expected to provide water to about 36,060 households.

to the Chief Minister and MLA North Tura Thomas A Sangma, West Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, also spoke on the occasion.

