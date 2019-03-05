JeM chief Masood Azhar's brother among 44 arrested in Pak

Masood Azhar's brother was among 44 members of the banned militant outfits arrested by authorities in Pakistan, amid mounting pressure from the global community on to rein in the terror groups operating on its soil.

Mufti Abdur Rauf, brother of Azhar, and are 44 people arrested during the crackdown, of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi said at a press conference here.

He said a dossier shared by with last week also contained names of Mufti and

The crackdown on banned groups came amid tensions with following a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district on February 14 by Pakistan-based terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

handed over a dossier to to take action against the JeM, as pressure mounted on to take action against individual and organisation listed by the as terrorists.

The minister, however, said the action was not taken due to any pressure. He said the action would be taken against all the proscribed organisations under the Plan.

He said the crackdown will continue for two weeks and actions against the arrested members will be taken on the basis of evidence.

The said that his government's policy is that Pakistan's soil will not be allowed for terror activities against any one.

The move came a day after on Monday promulgated a law to streamline the procedure for the implementation of the UN sanctions against individuals and organisations.

Interpreting the order, said the order means that the government has taken over the control of assets and properties of all banned outfits operating in the country.

