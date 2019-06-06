COAI urges govt to clear the air on Huawei telecom gear

Industry body has urged the government to clarify its stance on the use of equipment in telecom infrastructure, particularly for futuristic networks, at the earliest to enable operators to take a long-term view in investment decisions.

Cellular Operators' (COAI) Director General, told that it is for the government to decide on whether telecom gear will be allowed in networks, but an early decision on the matter would help operators make investment decisions.

"The industry is saying, it is really up to the government to decide on ... all we are saying is let us know earlier rather than later because we have to make decisions on 4G ... operators are buying that future proof, in terms of forward compatibility for ..any sudden change of rules midway, will mean financial loss to us...," Mathews said.

Last month, the had placed Huawei and its affiliates on blacklist, a move that essentially banned the Chinese telecom equipment company from purchasing parts and components from American firms without the approval. The US had subsequently relaxed some of the restrictions to reduce disruption for its customers.

India, however, is yet to take a call on whether it intends to place curbs on Huawei or allow the Chinese to participate in the upcoming 5G trials, that are scheduled to commence in 100 days.

alluded to the contentious issue saying it was a "complex" matter and will be looked at seriously including security aspects.

"We will take a firm view on it. There are also security issues...it is not only a matter of technology, as regard their participation in 5G is concerned...Participation of 5G is not conditional upon the trial being started. Whether a particular company is allowed to participate or not, is a complex question including security issues," the had then said.

The same day, Huawei said its engagement with the for 5G trials has been "positive" and hoped that will make its "own independent decision" on the issue.

"I think it's the right time for to make the decision after almost 6-8 months of very close engagement... They are quite happy and positive in the engagement," Huawei CEO, had said on the sidelines of a panel discussion on 5G.

