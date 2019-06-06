Big jolt to Cong in Telangana, 12 MLAs seek CLP merger with TRS

In a big jolt to the in Telangana, as many as 12 of its 18 MLAs Thursday sought merger of their legislature party with the ruling Rashtra Samithi.

The MLAs met Assembly Pocharam and gave him a representation in this regard after Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy became the 12th to jump ship, boosting the strength of the defectors to two-thirds of the state Legislature Party.

Since early March, as many as 11 Congress MLAs had switched sides before Rohith Reddy moved over to the ruling camp Thursday.

Congress strength in the 119-member House came down to 18 after Pradesh Congress Committee N tendered his resignation from the Assembly Wednesday after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda in the recent elections.

"This is completely illegal. KCR (TRS and K Chandrasekhar Rao) is cheating the mandate of the people of Telangana," told as he held protests on the Assembly premises along with (CLP) M Bhatti Vikramarka, and senior party leaders, following the move by the defectors.

Rohith Reddy earlier in the day met TRS working and K Chandrasekhar Rao's son KT and pledged his loyalty to the ruling outfit.

Senior Congress told reporters that the 12 MLAs decided to work with the for the "development of the State."



"We held a special meeting of All the 12 members support the leadership of Chief Minister KCR and requested to work with him. We gave a representation to the and urged him to merge us with the TRS party," Ramana Reddy said.

He claimed the people of the state were with them and supported their move.

If the accepts their request, the Congress may lose the status as its strength will come down to six.

AIMIM led by member Asaduddin Owaisi has seven members in the Assembly, while the BJP has one.

The had won two seats in the December polls but one of them had also announced his decision to join the TRS.

As 12 MLAs account for two-third of the CLP, which has an effective strength of 18, they will not attract provisions under the anti-defection law, political analysts said.

The TRS won 88 seats in the Assembly polls held in December last year.

Anticipating the move by the TRS, CLP M Bhatti Vikramarka, who is the of Opposition, had recently met the and urged him to issue a notice to the Congress before taking any action on the merger issue.

"People voted for them... for Congress. Buying those (Congress) MLAs by KCR is shameful. People of will not tolerate him for such shameful activities.

You cannot remove the main (from the Assembly). You better shift the Assembly to your (KCR's) farmhouse," said during the protest.

He alleged that Speaker was not available despite repeated attempts to reach him.

"We will fight this out democratically. We have already filed a petition in the (on the defections issue)," he further said.

Assembly marshals took Uttam Kumar Reddy, and several other leaders into preventive custody and handed them over to the police for protesting within the assembly premises.

Separately, police rounded up about 20 Congress workers outside the assembly, a said.

In the last Assembly, TRS managed to merge with it by attracting 12 out of 15 MLAs who won in the 2014 polls.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won three seats, improving its tally from two in the 2014 polls.

The TRS bagged lower-than-expected nine Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP picked up four.

TRS, however, swept the rural local body polls in Telangana, results of which were declared this week, winning a majority of the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency seats.

Polls for MPTC and ZPTC were held last month.

