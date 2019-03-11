JUST IN
Coast Guard to train Bangladesh officers

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

The Indian Coast Guard Monday said it would train officers from the Bangladesh Coast Guard in maritime search and rescue operations for the first time under an international cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The Coast Guard Eastern region headquartered here would train five officers and ten others from various ranks of the Bangladesh Coast Guard from March 11 to 16, an official release said here.

The officers would undergo training in handling the equipment at the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) here and coordinating various types of Search and Rescue cases while operating the maritime distress and safety systems.

Coast Guard has established a Search and Rescue Coordination system that is manned 24x7 through the MRCC for quick response to distress incidents at sea for the entire Bay of Bengal area.

As part of the international cooperation between India and Bangladesh, New Delhi agreed to train Bangladesh Coast Guard personnel.

Both the countries have been working closely on issues of co-ordination for Search and Rescue operations, maritime safety and security in the Indian ocean, the release said.

