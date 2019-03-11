Coast Guard to train Bangladesh officers

The Monday said it would train officers from the in and operations for the first time under an international cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The Eastern region headquartered here would train five officers and ten others from various ranks of the Coast Guard from March 11 to 16, an official release said here.

The officers would undergo training in handling the equipment at the Maritime Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) here and coordinating various types of Search and cases while operating the maritime distress and systems.

Coast Guard has established a Coordination system that is manned 24x7 through the MRCC for quick response to distress incidents at sea for the entire Bay of Bengal area.

As part of the international cooperation between and Bangladesh, agreed to train Coast Guard personnel.

Both the countries have been working closely on issues of co-ordination for operations, maritime and security in the Indian ocean, the release said.

