Cobra rescued from Air Force officers' mess garden

A measuring about two feet was caught from an officers' mess near the Airport and released in its natural habitat by animal rescuers.

A team of Wildlife SOS was rushed to rescue the that was found at the officers' mess on Wednesday, said a of the group.

The maintenance staff at the mess found the snake in a garden. They contacted Wildlife SOS helpline and two trained rescuers were sent to handle the situation, said the

The snake was released in its natural habitat after being kept under observation for a few hours.

The common (Naja naja) is one of the four venomous snake species to be found in the Indian subcontinent. They are listed under Schedule II of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

