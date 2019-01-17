Codex committee meeting on spices from Jan 21 in Kerala

The Codex Committee on Spices and (CCSCH) would hold its 4th session here from January 21 to deliberate on draft standards for select spices and herbs.

The five-day event would brainstorm on the draft standards for oregano, basil, ginger, garlic, chilli pepper among others which are in the form of reports of Electronic Working Groups (eWGs) established by the previous session held at Chennai in February 2017, a press release here said.

P Sathasivam would inaugurate the session, while Union Commerce Minister, Suresh Prabhu, would deliver the presidential address.

The upcoming session is expected to adopt the draft standards for select spices and herbs and pave the way for adoption of more standards that would remove trade barriers and strengthen the global without compromising on safety, of Spices Board, Dr M K Shanmuga Sundaram said.

Set up in 1963, the (CAC) is an intergovernmental body established jointly by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), within the framework of the Joint Food Standards Programme to protect the health of consumers and ensure fair practices in the

To develop and expand worldwide standards for spices and culinary herbs, and to consult with other international organisations in the standards development process, CCSCH was formed in 2013 with support of over 100 countries with as the host country and as the Secretariat for organising the sessions of the committee.

