LCH successfully carries out air-to-air missile firing on

India's indigenouslydesigned and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) hassuccessfully carried out air-to-air missile firing on a movingaerial target, state-run Thursday said.

Calling it a "unique milestone", the city-headquartered said thetests were conducted from integrated test range at Chandipur inOdisha recently.

is designed and developed by Rotary Wing Research & Design Centre (RWRDC) of HAL in response to the operational needs of and its capabilities far exceed that of contemporary attack helicopters of its class.

HAL CMD R Madhavan said this was the first time in the country that a helicopter had carried out air to air missile engagement.

Wg Cdr Subash P John, VM (Retd), test pilot, Col Ranjit Chitale, (Retd), from HAL and Gp Capt Rajeev Dubey, from IAF executed a flawless mission and achieved a direct hit on the aerial target,destroying it completely, a HAL release said.

Madhavan said "None of the helicopters with the militaryservices in the country has demonstrated such a capability. With this, has successfully completed all weapon integration tests and is ready for operational induction."



Other weapons on include a 20 mm Turret gun and 70 mm rockets, the firing trials of which have already been completed last year, HAL said.

LCH is the only in the world capable of operating at altitudes as high as the location of Siachen glacier, it said.

Equipped with helmet mounted sight and a forward looking infrared sighting system, LCH pilots can now detect and destroy any target on ground or in the air, HAL said.

Noting that using these sights, pilots can now launch a missile onto any target without having to turn thehelicopter, it said, the fire and forget missile waseffective against all types of aerial threat, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)and microlight

Capable of operating from dispersed locations andflying at ultra low levels, LCH can now effectively provide a protective umbrella from all aerial threats, it added.

The (DAC) has accorded approval for procurement of initial batch of 15 LCHs (10 for the IAF and 5 for the Army).

