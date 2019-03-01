Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temp recorded at 6.8 deg C

People in woke up to a cold morning on Friday with the minimum settling at 6.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear skies with the possibility of overcast conditions towards the afternoon. The maximum is likely to settle around 23 degrees

On Thursday, the minimum was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest during the last week of February in five years. The maximum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees

The meteorological department has forecast rains on March 3 and 4.

