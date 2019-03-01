Former naxal shot dead

A former was shot dead by unidentified persons in Jharkhand's district, police said Friday.

was shot dead by unidentified persons at Khunti village of the district on Thursday. He was rushed to but he succumbed to his injuries, said (Chandil), D N Banka said.

The SDPO said police investigation was on.

Lohra, a former Maoist had returned to the mainstream a few years ago and had also unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Assembly election from Ichagarh seat in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)