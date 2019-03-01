Jacqueline Grace Lopez to lead 'Jane the Virgin' spinoff

"East Los High" has been cast as the lead in "Jane the Novela", the spinoff pilot of "Jane the Virgin".

According to Variety, the new CW show will be a telenovela-inspired anthology series, which comes from "Jane the Virgin" producer and will be penned by

Garza and Gina Rodriguez, the star of "Jane the Virgin", will produce alongside and

Silberling will also take on the directing duties.

Each season will be based on a fictional novel written by Jane Villanueva (Rodriguez), with Rodriguez attached to narrate.

The first season takes place at a vineyard in Napa Valley, where family secrets (and family members) don't stay buried for long.

It centres on Estela (Lopez), a who has spent years playing it safe. But a shocking secret changes everything and forces her to live a double life.

Since the series is line with the parent show, Estela is torn between her boyfriend, Luen, and Felix, a handsome, rich guy.

TV Studios is also backing the project which was announced last year.

