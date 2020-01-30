Colgate-Palmolive Q3 net up 3.64% at Rs 199 crore, income rises marginally

FMCG firm (India) on Thursday reported a 3.64 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 199.1 crore in the third quarter ended on December 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 192.1 crore in the same quarter a year ago, (India) said in a regulatory filing. Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 1,152.97 crore as compared to Rs 1,107.26 crore in the year-ago quarter, a growth of 4.13 per cent, it added.

"The current quarter continued to witness demand moderation and soft consumer sentiments. The company reported a net sales growth of 4.1 per cent despite category headwinds in both rural and urban," (India) MD Ram Raghavan said.

In the nine-month period ended December, the company said net sales grew 4.2 per cent at Rs 3,425.2 crore, while net profit for the same period was Rs 612.3 crore.