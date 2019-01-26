Competition good for science, bad for scientists: Venkatraman Ramakrishnan

Competition is good for science, but bad for scientists, Nobel Laureate Venkatraman said, asserting that while competition is intrinsic, the system tends to exacerbate it.

The said there were many other ways of looking at the world and urged not to forget the human, emotional and social side of nature.

was speaking in a discussion on his new book "Gene Machine and The Culture of Science" at Friday.

"Competition is good for science, but bad for While competition is intrinsic, the system tends to exacerbate it," he said.

He also emphasised on India's need to "re-think the funding models" while drawing a comparison with and

"Change will be a slow process and re-thinking our funding models is necessary... India, for example, only spends 0.7 per cent of its GDP on science, in comparison with countries like and that spend nearly 3-4 per cent of their GDP," he added.

The 67-year-old won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry with and Ada Yonath, for his research in the structure and function of the ribosomes in 2009.

The of the also touched upon other topics like music and art and on the journey of a as a human being in the discussion with Priyamvada Natarajan, at

Responding to a question on how music impacts ribosomes, said, "Music is a little bit of a mystery. There is something deep and fundamental about it that I don't understand, but I am grateful it exists."



"Art and music move us in deep and unpredictable ways. We have much to learn from the humanities and the arts," he said.

"Much of what I have said may perhaps sound a little utilitarian but science and the pursuit of knowledge are also a thing of beauty. Poets and artists have often reflected on the beauty of the night sky but the images of space from the Hubble Telescope speak for themselves," he said.

When a member in the audience asked him a quirky question to name and musicians he would invite to a hypothetical dinner party, Ramakrishnan named Albert Einstein, Linus Pauling, M S Subbalakshmi, Nusrat Ali Khan, and his son and daughter-in-law, both of whom are professional musicians.

Emphasising on the importance of proteins, he said they were not "simply something that build muscles, but are in fact the elixir of life: we see, breathe and remember because of proteins".

