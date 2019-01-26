Maha Cong leader slams BJP minister's remarks on Priyanka

Senior leader Arif Naseem Khan Saturday slammed leader Vinod Narain Jha's comments on Vadra and said his "cheap" mentality was coming to the fore as the party was set to lose polls.

The former minister also said the is "nervous" over Priyanka's formal entry in politics and that she will help bring the back to power in 2019.

" leaders are resorting to using cheap language against the Gandhi family and Priyanka ji as they know that promises made by them are unfulfilled and the Modi government's policy decisions have immensely hurt the economy and the common man," he claimed.

He added that, for many years, workers and office bearers were demanding that Vadra enter active politics.

"She is a good orator and her personality will boost the image of Congress and bring it to power in 2019 elections. Due to her appointment, the morale of workers and office bearers is very high. This is evident from the nervousness of the BJP," he said.

BJP leader and Bihar minister Vinod Narain Jha on Friday said Vadra has no other quality except being "very beautiful" and the Congress should remember that beauty does not garner votes.

The BJP had sought to distance itself from Jha's comments with national spokesperson Sambit Patra saying in New Delhi that his party clearly believes that everybody, be it women or any other section of the society, should be respected in politics.

"Except for being beautiful, I see no quality that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be credited with. Nature has showered its bounty on her. But the Congress should remember that beauty does not garner votes. She is also a novice and her husband faces serious corruption charges," Jha had said.

