Conference on Yoga's role in treating heart diseases to be held in Rishikesh

An international conference on the role of meditation and Yoga in treating cardiovascular diseases will be held at AIIMS, Rishikesh on March 9 and 10.
Famous meditation and Yoga experts will throw light on how mediation and yoga can help cure cardiovascular diseases during the two-day event, AIIMS Rishikesh director Ravikant told reporters here.
H R Nagendra, the yoga trainer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will co-ordinate the conference, he said.
The conference is being held in view of growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, Ravikant added.
