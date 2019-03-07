Contraband liquor worth Rs 51.71 lakh seized, 3 held

Three persons were arrested after liquor worth Rs 51.71 lakh which was prohibited for sale in was seized from a truck in the state's district, an said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials intercepted a truck near a hotel on the passing through on Wednesday, said.

Initially, the officials failed to trace the contraband but on a close examination of the vehicle, they found a concealed cavity behind the driver's cabin, he said.

On opening the cavity, they found 400 boxes of the smuggled liquor worth Rs 51.71 lakh in it, the said.

The liquor was manufactured in and prohibited from sale in Maharashtra, he said.

They officials initially arrested the truck Later, based on information provided by him, they nabbed two more persons, including a man who was following the vehicle in a car as the stock belonged to him, he said.

The accused were booked under relevant penal provisions, he added.

