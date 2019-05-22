Confident of victory, BJP in Tgana starts Laddoo preparation

Anticipating the party-led NDA's victory at the national level in the Lok Sabha elections as forecast by exit polls, the BJP in Telangana is making preparations for celebrations on Thursday.

BJP sources said "laddoos" were being prepared in the kitchen attached to its office here Wednesday for distribution among party activists and supporters who are expected to throng it.

The votes polled in the elections are to be counted Thursday.

The forecast of return of the by the exit polls have made BJP leaders and workers upbeat here.

Most exit polls predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

However, they have not given much seats for BJP in Telangana, where the ruling TRS has been tipped to retain its hold.

