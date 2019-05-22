Sebi proposes review of buyback norms for companies with NBFC, HFC as subsidiaries

Regulator Sebi Wednesday proposed changes to share norms for companies having companies and housing companies as subsidiaries.

A discussion paper has been issued to seek suggestions relating to review of conditions for of securities.

(PMAC) had made certain



recommendations with respect to of shares for companies having Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Companies (HFCs).

According to the discussion paper, the committee has proposed that post buyback debt to capital and free reserves ratio of 2:1 should be considered on consolidated basis, excluding subsidiaries that are regulated and have AAA ratings.

Such subsidiaries should not have a debt to equity ratio of more than 5:1 on standalone basis, as per the discussion paper.

"Further, PMAC suggested that infrastructure companies are not separately regulated and have better use of money and therefore no such exclusion may be considered for infrastructure companies," Sebi said.

Comments have been sought on the discussion paper till June 12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)