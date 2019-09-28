JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

UP CM meets 80 Kashmiri students at his home, assures their safety in state
Business Standard

Cong replaces Divya Spandana with Rohan Gupta as its social media dept head

Gupta was earlier a coordinator in the media department of the party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

congress
Photo: Shutterstock

The Congress on Saturday appointed Rohan Gupta as the chairperson of its social media department, which was earlier headed by Divya Spandana.

"Congress president has appointed Rohan Gupta as the new chairperson of the social media department with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

Gupta was earlier a coordinator in the media department of the party.

Spandana, a former MP, has been incommunicado for some time.
First Published: Sat, September 28 2019. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU