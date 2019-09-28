Cong replaces Divya Spandana with Rohan Gupta as its social media dept head

-
The Congress on Saturday appointed Rohan Gupta as the chairperson of its social media department, which was earlier headed by Divya Spandana.
"Congress president has appointed Rohan Gupta as the new chairperson of the social media department with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.
Gupta was earlier a coordinator in the media department of the party.
Spandana, a former MP, has been incommunicado for some time.
