Cong candidate killing: 2 arrested in Odisha

The police after an exchange of fire, arrested two persons in connection with the killing of a Congress' assembly poll candidate in district of

Manoj Jena, candidate from the assembly seat, was shot at on May 22, on the eve of the counting day, and he died on May 24. He, however, did not win the seat.

The two accused, both residents of Aska, were arrested on late Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off, patrolling was intensified in Golanthara area near here, police said Saturday.

After seeing the police personnel, the two fired at them and tried to flee.

The police reltaliated and captured both of them, of Police (ASP), Berhampur, Prabhat Kumar Routray, said, adding, three others managed to flee.

The two accused and as many policemen were injured in the shootout, he said.

The arrested persons suffered bullet injuries and were hospitalised, the said, adding that the injured policemen were treated and discharged from the hospital.

Two country-made pistols, three cartridges and a motorbike were seized from the spot, Routray, said.

Based on the FIR lodged by the deceased leader's family, the police registered a case of murder against seven persons, including Hrusi and Ganesh, and had also issued a lookout notice against them.

