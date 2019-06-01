Delay in mining resumption catastrophic for Goa: GMPF

The People's Front (GMPF) Saturday said any delay in resumption of the operations would have a catastrophic impact on the socio-economic structure of the state.

GMPF is a union of people dependent on industry in the state.

The five-decade-old mining industry in the coastal state came to a standstill in March 2018, after the Supreme Court quashed the second renewal of 88 mining leases.

The GMPF leaders Saturday met at Ponda town, 30 kms from here, to discuss further course of action for resumption of the mining industry.

"With each passing day, the situation of mining dependents gets grimmer and if there is any more delay in bringing a to Goa's mining industry, there will be catastrophic fallouts on the socio economic structure of the state," said.

He was talking to reporters after the meeting, which was attended by all the prominent leaders of the industry.

Gaonkar said amendment to the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act can help revive the mining industry as its closure has impacted around three lakh people in the state.

Congratulating on his second innings, Gaonkar said, "The mining dependents in have reposed their faith in Modi ji's capable leadership to resolve the mining issues in the state."



"We believe that legislative amendment in the forthcoming full budget session can resolve this issue and end the sufferings of over three lakh people. Therefore, we request the PM and his council of ministers to take up the issue of amendment to the Act," he said.

