JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North

Can Places of Worship Act be a deterrent to future Mandir-Masjid disputes?

ED attaches Rs 117-cr assets of man who duped Mysore Maharaja's taxidermist
Business Standard

Cong dissolves party unit in Himachal, PCC chief to remain unchanged

Sonia Gandhi has decided to dissolve the executive committees of the PCC, DCC and BCCs in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi
Congress party president Sonia Gandhi

The Congress has dissolved its party unit in Himachal Pradesh, a release issued by the party said on Wednesday.

However, the president of the state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) shall remain unchanged, the release signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal said.

It added that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had decided to dissolve the executive committees of the PCC, DCC and BCCs in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect.
First Published: Wed, November 20 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU