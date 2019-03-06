'Cong-DMK alliance at centre has always proved successful'

DMK leader M K Wednesday said a Congress-DMK alliance at the Centre had always proved successful 'whenever the country faced a threat'.

"Whenever the country faced a threat, the and the DMK alliance has been formed and was also successful", he said, but did not elaborate.

He was reacting to Narendra Modi's opportunism barb at a NDA rally at Kancheepuram earlier in the day near chennai.

Modi had said that if there was one party that has abused Article 356 again and again, it was the

Even the DMK had become a victim, he said and hit out at the for joining forces with Congress, saying "opportunism has prevailed over values."



Stalin, addressing a DMK meet here, expressed confidence that would head the next government at the Centre.

He also felt that the BJP alliance in was opportunistic and was formed due to 'coercion'



"Which front will win...Is the front that is going to save the country or the opportunistic alliance?, he asked.

