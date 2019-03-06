'Shameful' that govt telling SC sensitive Rafale files stolen: D Raja

The CPI Wednesday described as "shameful" the government telling the that sensitive files pertaining to the fighter jet deal were "stolen", and asked it to respond to the charges made against it, instead of "shooting the messenger".

The government Wednesday told the that documents related to the deal have been stolen from the and threatened newspaper with action under the for publishing articles based on them.

D Raja said, "It is shameful the way the government is telling the that sensitive files pertaining to the deal have been stolen. The issues of Rafale are in public domain and instead of attacking and shooting the messenger, the government should try and respond to the issues brought out in public domain."



"Rafale has become a huge scam the way the government is defending a after letting down the public sector (HAL). This is undermining the country's sovereignty and security," he alleged.

In the Supreme Court, K K Venugopal said before a three-judge bench headed by that those who put documents on the Rafale deal in the public domain are guilty under the as also contempt of court.

