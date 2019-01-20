Cong MLA injured in brawl with colleague at resort

In an ugly turn to the ongoing political drama in Karnataka, a MLA has been hospitalised after being allegedly injured during a brawl with a party lawmaker, who is reportedly under the BJP radar, at a resort on the city outskirts.

The incident occurred late Saturday night at the resort where the MLAs are hunkered down since Friday in a move to keep the flock together against alleged bid to topple the ruling coalition by BJP, according to sources.

Hospet MLA was admitted to a private hospital after he and Kampli J N Ganesh, both from district, had a heated argument and came to blows, they said.

Singh had "a black eye and suffered blunt injuries," according to sources at the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

He had also complained of uneasiness in the chest but was now in the ward and "fine", they added.

Ganesh is among the disgruntled Congress MLAs who was reportedly in touch with other dissidents in the party, planning to switch to the BJP.

"It was personal, district related. They are all together in the business. The scuffle has nothing to do with They come from the same district and have business relations. It (the fight) is something related to that. It has nothing to do with politics," said Congress and former Nizamabad

The two MLAs had dinner together in his presence and everything was cordial but after he left the place the fight broke out, Yakshi told

When contacted, the under whose jurisdiction the resort is located, said they have not received any complaint as of now.

A posse of policemen have been deployed in front of the hospital with no visitor being allowed.

"We have not been allowed inside the hospital," Raghunath, a Congress MLA, said.

In a dig at the Congress, BJP tweeted, "It's unfortunate that @KPCCPresident was unable to stop the fight in Eagleton resort. We hope is being treated & we pray for his speedy recovery.

"Unfortunately @dineshgrao can't even blame BJP now, MLA's were locked up under his watch at Eagleton. Whats ur excuse now?" it said.

D K Shivakumar, however, brushed aside reports that Singh had been assaulted and claimed all the Congress MLAs were united.

"Someone has misled. There was no fracas. There was no incident of smashing of bottle (on Singh's head). It is all fake Everyone is together. The entire Congress is united," he said.

Congress member and brother of Shivakumar, D K Suresh said Singh was undergoing treatment for and denied any assault had happened.

State and former deputy chief minister R Ashok asked the Congress to produce Singh before the media and said police should initiate legal action in the case.

"Why is it that the Police have not taken any action in this incident?. I demand that the Congress should produce Singh before the media. I suspect that the Congress is making efforts to cover up the case," he alleged.

A day after chinks in the ruling coalition was exposed with four MLAs skipping the (CLP) meet, the Congress Friday swiftly moved all its MLAs to the resort keeping them on leash to "escape" the BJP's alleged "onslaught" to woo its MLAs with money and other allurements.

Former and BJP state B S Yeddyurappa, however, Saturday said his party would not destabilise the JDS-Congress government.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)