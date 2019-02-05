Cong MLC invites Rahul to contest from Khammam in LS polls

A MLC in Tuesday invited to contest from the Lok Sabha constituency in the state in the coming

The invitation from P Sudhakar Reddy came during a meeting of leaders from with Gandhi in to discuss the partys performance--it won only 19 seats among the 119--in the recent assembly polls and preparations for Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to PTI, Reddy said he pointed out that had also contested from two seats in the 2014

Meanwhile, Pradesh Committee (TPCC) N told reporters in that Gandhi has told them to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections, though the party lost in the Assembly polls, with an effective plan of action.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)