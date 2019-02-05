JUST IN
Cong MLC invites Rahul to contest from Khammam in LS polls

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A Congress MLC in Telangana Tuesday invited party chief Rahul Gandhi to contest from the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency in the state in the coming parliamentary elections.

The invitation from P Sudhakar Reddy came during a meeting of Congress leaders from Telangana with Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the partys performance--it won only 19 seats among the 119--in the recent assembly polls and preparations for Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to PTI, Reddy said he pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also contested from two seats in the 2014 general elections.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters in Delhi that Gandhi has told them to gear up for the Lok Sabha elections, though the party lost in the Assembly polls, with an effective plan of action.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 22:30 IST

