JNU has uploaded degrees of 8,482 students in national academic depository since 2014

said Tuesday it had uploaded a total of 8,482 diplomas, degrees and certificates of BA, MA, M.Phil and Ph.D students across all schools and special centres in the (NAD).

In pursuit of the vision of NAD, an initiative of the Government of India, to create an of all academic awards, has earned the distinction of making remarkable strides in this digitalisation endeavour, the varsity said.

This significant move is one among the series of other steps that the JNU administration has undertaken through the process of digitalisation to ensure transparency and efficiency in day-to-day administration.

It is significant that from 2014 onwards a total of 8,482 diplomas, degrees and certificates of BA, MA, M.Phil and Ph.D students across all schools and special centres that have been awarded were uploaded by JNU in the depository from 2018.

All uploaded degrees in the depository have photographs and other relevant details of students inscribed on it, the varsity said, adding that a distinct feature of the NAD framework is that it respects privacy of the data and provides a for lodging, retrieval, authentication and verification of academic awards in digital format for the students and other NAD users.

