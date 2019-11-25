Cong slams BJP over closure of irrigation cases in Maharashtra

Hitting out at the BJP-Ajit Pawar government in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged on Monday that the only decision it had taken in "public interest" was to close "all cases of corruption and malfeasance".

The opposition party's attack came after the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Monday it had closed the probe into the alleged irregularities in nine irrigation projects in the state, adding that none of those was linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"'Contract killing' of democracy has now also become 'contract killing' of honesty and accountability in Maharashtra. No wonder, the only decision taken in 'public interest' by BJP-Ajit Pawar is to close all cases of corruption & malfeasance. The BJP way of probity in public life," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

