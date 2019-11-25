College-goer, school student drown in dam

A college-goer and a school student drowned in the Kodivery Dam in Erode district while bathing, police said on Monday.

The two were a part of a group from Coonoor in Nilgiris district, the police.

When the group was bathing in the reservoir on Sunday evening, Vignesh (20) and Sudeep (15) went missing and the others searched for them but in vain, they said.

After an hour of search by the fire and rescue service personnel, the bodies were fished out of the reservoir, they added.

Police have registered a case of drowning.

