Cong to raise 'corruption' in farm products procurement in Guj

The Congress in Gujarat is planning to put the state government on mat in the forthcoming Budget session of the Legislative Assembly by raising issues pertaining to farmers and the "corruption" in procurement of farm products, and unemployment.

In a bid to put pressure on the BJP government, the party Sunday organised a "tractor yatra" to highlight "farmer woes and corruption in the farm sector", which set out from Gandhidham in Kutch Sunday and is expected to reach Gandhinagar Tuesday, when the session commences, said Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

He said the party would take on the government on the issues like corruption in procurement of certain farm products, unemployment etc.

"We will also demand a fix pay for youths and raise the issue of deteriorating law and order," Doshi said.

MLAs of Congress would meet Tuesday morning to chalk out a final strategy to take on the BJP government, he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also geared up to blunt the Congress attack in the House, BJP chief whip Pankaj Desai said.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who handles finance portfolio, will present the Budget on July 2, an official release said.

The Budget session, having 20 sittings, will conclude on July 25.

Owing to the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May, the state government, in February, had presented a 'vote-on- account' instead of a full budget.

