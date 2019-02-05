Whip issued to Cong-JDS MLAs ahead of budget session in Karna

Amid allegations of renewed bid by to destabilise the Kumaraswamy ministry, a was issued to all MLAs of ruling JDS- coalition Tuesday to be present in the state assembly during all days of the budget session commencing Wednesday and vote in favour of the government.

The issuance of the is seen as a move by the ruling coalition to pre-empt any plans of disgruntled MLAs on the radar of to stay away from the assembly and pose a threat to the stability of the government.

Meanwhile, Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who also holds the portfolio, said his government was stable and he would present a good budget and deliver good administration despite a few people trying to create hurdles.

The issued by the Whip Ganesh Prakesh Hukkeri read: "...you (MLAs) have to be present in the House mandatorily from February 6 to 15 every day, from the time the starts the proceedings to till the time he concludes, and vote in favour of the government.

It has been issued in the backdrop of reports that the MLAs who had skipped the legislature party meeting last month might stay away from the assembly.

Expressing doubts about budget presentation on February 8, senior and former deputy minister R Ahoka had claimed 20 to 25 disgruntled MLAs of the alliance were out of the reach of their leaders and the coalition government was in a 'coma'.

The BJP had on Sunday said it was not averse to moving a no-confidence motion during the budget session.

Former had Monday alleged BJP was offering Rs 50 crore each to Congress MLAs to switch sides, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

State BJP B S Yeddyurappa has said his party was not attempting to topple the government and asked the Congress and to keep their flock together.

Chief Monday said action would be taken against legislators if they violated the whip.

Kumaraswamy, responding to questions from reporters here Tuesday, said BJP leaders were in illusion.

"Let them continue to be in illusion... I will do my duty... screen will be lifted tomorrow, you will get all information, he added.

Rubbishing reports raising questions about the longevity of the government and budget presentation, Siddaramaiah, who is also the Coalition coordination committee chief, said the government would complete its full term.

Nothing will happen to this government for five years...the session will go on smoothly and the budget will be presented. The government was solid as rock, he said.

