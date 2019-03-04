Congress asks PM to come out with the truth on number of terrorists killed in Balakot air strikes

Two days after S S Ahluwalia said neither nor any government had given any figure on the casualty of air strikes, the Monday asked the to come out with the truth on the number of terrorists killed.

"Modi-ji, your central government ministers are stating that TV channels' is fake, stating that the never stated that 300 terrorists were killed during the air strike. Is this true? If no, the prime minister should tell the truth. Regards, citizens of country," said in a tweet Monday.

for Electronics and Information Technology, S S Ahluwalia, said Saturday in Siliguri that neither Modi nor any government had given any figure on the casualty of air strikes.

Rather, the Indian media and were circulating an unconfirmed figure of terrorists killed, he said.

"I have seen reports in Indian media and international media and also what Modi-ji had said. After the air strike, there was a rally by Modi-ji and he didn't say anything on the casualty figures. I want to ask if Modi-ji, or any government spokesperson, or our has given any figure?" he asked reporters in Siliguri on Saturday.

The Darjeeling BJP MP's comments come in the wake of questioning the over the air strike.

Banerjee on Thursday demanded evidence of the pre-emptive strike on by the She also said the opposition parties want to know the details of the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)