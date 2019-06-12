JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

TRAI extends timeline for implementation of revised mobile port out norms

Ankit Saxena killing: AAP leader assures speedy justice to kin as promised by Delhi govt
Business Standard

Congress MP seeks PM's intervention in doctor assault case

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to solve the impasse over healthcare services being disrupted in West Bengal after junior doctors went on strike over assault on an intern after the death of a patient.

"I am drawing your attention to the grave situation prevailing in West Bengal where doctors of all medical colleges, hospitals are on strike in the wake of brutal assault on junior doctors at NRS Hospital in Kolkata ... You are requested to intervene as early as possible," the senior Congress leader said in a letter to Modi on Wednesday.

Healthcare services were disrupted in West Bengal Wednesday for the second consecutive day after junior doctors stopped working in all the state-run medical institutions following the assault on an intern in a city hospital.

The doctors started the protest after an intern at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital was seriously injured, following a clash between junior doctors and relatives of the patient who died late Monday night due to alleged medical negligence.

The agitation of junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital later spread to other medical colleges and hospital leading to disruption of regular services.

All departments, including pathological laboratories, out-patient department stopped working following the agitation of the junior doctors.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 21:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU