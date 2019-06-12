Congress MP seeks PM's intervention in doctor assault case

-
ALSO READ
Union minister tells NRS Medical College to suspend two
Two nursing students arrested for killing puppies
Patients suffer as junior doctors strike work in Bengal
Junior doctors threaten strike in Bengal on Wednesday
16 puppies found dead in city hospital premises; report says beaten to death
-
Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to solve the impasse over healthcare services being disrupted in West Bengal after junior doctors went on strike over assault on an intern after the death of a patient.
"I am drawing your attention to the grave situation prevailing in West Bengal where doctors of all medical colleges, hospitals are on strike in the wake of brutal assault on junior doctors at NRS Hospital in Kolkata ... You are requested to intervene as early as possible," the senior Congress leader said in a letter to Modi on Wednesday.
Healthcare services were disrupted in West Bengal Wednesday for the second consecutive day after junior doctors stopped working in all the state-run medical institutions following the assault on an intern in a city hospital.
The doctors started the protest after an intern at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital was seriously injured, following a clash between junior doctors and relatives of the patient who died late Monday night due to alleged medical negligence.
The agitation of junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital later spread to other medical colleges and hospital leading to disruption of regular services.
All departments, including pathological laboratories, out-patient department stopped working following the agitation of the junior doctors.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU