JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

U'khand CM launches helpline for quick redressal of public complaints

Govt releases draft e-commerce policy; proposes conditions for data storage abroad
Business Standard

Congress "nervous, jittery" to face LS polls in Pondy: AIADMK

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

The AIADMK in Puducherry Saturday said the Congress had become "nervous and jittery" to face the coming parliamentary elections in the union territory after the alliance between the AINRC and the Dravidian party.

AIADMK Legislature party leader A Anbalagan termed as an attempt to "hoodwink the people" the recent dharna by union territory chief minister V Narayanasamy against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

Anbalagan told reporters here that after the main opposition AINRC led by N Rangasamy, joined hands with the AIADMK for the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress was feeling "nervous and jittery" and was having "butterflies in the stomach."

He also said the AINRC, which had been allotted the lone Lok Sabha in the union territory would retain it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements