20 Odisha children rescued from child labour in Telangana

Twenty children, including six girls, from Odisha forced into at brick kilns near here have been rescued and cases registered against two people, police said Saturday.

A joint team of officials, including police and district child protection unit, rescued the children, four of whom were aged under six, from brick kilns located at Kacharam in Shamshabad mandal Friday.

A case under different provisions of the acts related to and the Indian Penal Code had been registered against two owners of the brick kilns and efforts were on to nab them, police said.

The children -- 14 boys and six girls -- hail from Odisha.

The children aged below six had been admitted to "Sishu Vihar" while others sent to government-run rehabilitation centres, police said.

