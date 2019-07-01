Congress' SC department chairman Nitin Raut resigns

Congress' Scheduled Castes department chairman Nitin Raut resigned from the post on Monday over the party's Lok Sabha polls debacle.

In his resignation letter, Raut said that Rahul Gandhi, who has offered to quit as Congress president, had shown the path of accountability to all the leaders in the party.

Over 150 office-bearers have put in their papers after Gandhi's decision to quit.

A common letter of resignation was also circulated on social media last week with the names and signatures of certain Congressmen. However, there was no official confirmation from the party of the letter.

