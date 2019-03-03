Congressman introduces resolution seeking probe into activities of US NGO's links with LeT

A US lawmaker has introduced a legislation in the seeking a probe into an American non-profit body's activities in and Kashmir, including its reported collaboration with components of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the outlawed outfit which carried out the 2008 terror attack.

Introduced by Republican Congressman banks from Indiana, the House Resolution (No 160) expresses concern over the threat posed to democracy and human rights by theocratic groups operating in South Asia, particularly in and

The resolution has been moved to for necessary action. Introduced on Thursday, it does not have any other co-sponsors so far.

Among other calls on " to investigate the activities of Helping Hand for Relief and Development in and Kashmir, including reported collaboration with components of the Pakistani (LeT)".

Some 166 people, including Americans, were killed in the terror attack in November 2008 carried out by 10 LeT terrorists. Nine of the attackers were killed by police while the lone survivor was captured and hanged after handed down death sentence by an

Helping Hand for Relief and Development, a registered charitable organisation in the US, openly partnered in 2017 with Pakistan's Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, which the designated as a terrorist organisation in 2016, it alleged.

The resolution also calls on the Agency for International Development, the Department of State, the and other relevant agencies to halt all partnerships and funding arrangements with groups affiliated with and its domestic affiliates, including the Islamic Circle of North America, ICNA Relief, Helping Hand for Relief and Development and the Muslim Ummah of

is active in both Pakistan and

Stating that applauded the assassination of for defending the rights of Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy in Pakistan; the resolution alleges that it led funeral prayers for the terrorist who assassinated Taseer, during which its members prayed for the strength and power to enforce Shariah throughout the world.

The resolution alleges that Jamaat-e-Islami members have been linked with and the

"Jamaat-e-Islami and affiliated theocratic extremist groups pose an immediate and ongoing threat to stability and secular democracy in South Asia, leaving religious minorities at grave risk of continuing violence," it said.

It calls on and Pakistan to deny, disrupt and dismantle the ability of Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliates which continue posing an immediate and ongoing threat to religious freedom and regional stability.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)