Constable commits suicide in Rajasthan

A police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service revolver in Kotputali area here, police said Saturday.

was on patrolling duty on Friday night when he committed suicide, said Kotputali Dinesh Yadav, adding Kumar was suffering from depression due to family problems.

Kumar was posted at under the Kotputali circle.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, the CO said.

