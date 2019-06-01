Constable commits suicide in Rajasthan

-
A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service revolver in Kotputali area here, police said Saturday.
Sanjay Kumar was on patrolling duty on Friday night when he committed suicide, said Circle Officer Kotputali Dinesh Yadav, adding Kumar was suffering from depression due to family problems.
Kumar was posted at Sarund Police Station under the Kotputali circle.
The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, the CO said.
