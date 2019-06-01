JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rijiju promises team work with athletes and NSFs to bring sports revolution in country

Tata Motors domestic sales drop 26 pc to 40,155 units in May
Business Standard

Constable commits suicide in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service revolver in Kotputali area here, police said Saturday.

Sanjay Kumar was on patrolling duty on Friday night when he committed suicide, said Circle Officer Kotputali Dinesh Yadav, adding Kumar was suffering from depression due to family problems.

Kumar was posted at Sarund Police Station under the Kotputali circle.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, the CO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 20:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU