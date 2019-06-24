JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maha PWD clarifies on 'pending' water bills of ministerial

Danny Boyle working on third '28 Days Later' film
Business Standard

Consultation on for increasing minimum pension: Gangwar to LS

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An increase in minimum pension for employees affiliated to EPF to Rs 2000 will cost the government Rs 4,671 crore and Rs 11696 crore if hiked to Rs 3000, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Amid demand by some members to increase the minimum pension from the existing Rs 1000, Gangwar told the House that a consultation process has been initiated with Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Central Board of Trustees.

He noted that a committee had earlier recommended increase of the minimum monthly member pension.

It was the Modi government which had hiked the pension to Rs 1000 in 2014, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU