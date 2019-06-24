Consultation on for increasing minimum pension: Gangwar to LS

An increase in minimum pension for employees affiliated to EPF to Rs 2000 will cost the government Rs 4,671 crore and Rs 11696 crore if hiked to Rs 3000, Kumar told the on Monday.

Amid demand by some members to increase the minimum pension from the existing Rs 1000, told the House that a consultation process has been initiated with Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Central Board of Trustees.

He noted that a committee had earlier recommended increase of the minimum monthly member pension.

It was the which had hiked the pension to Rs 1000 in 2014, he said.

