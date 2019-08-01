No need to pay bills if consuming up to 200 units of electricity: Delhi CM

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Delhi CM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | File photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity won't need to pay their power bills.

Making the announcement, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will give full subsidy to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity.

Those consuming 201 to 401 units of electricity will continue to get 50 per cent power subsidy from the government, he added.
First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 12:25 IST

