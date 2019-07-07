Cop hangs self in Chhattisgarh

A 38-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide Sunday by hanging himself at his official residence in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said.

The constable, Santosh Kerketta, was found hanging from the ceiling of his residential quarters with a rope in Lailunga police station premises at 10 am, said Raigarh Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma.

Kerketta, a native of Tilanga village in neighbouring Jashpur district, was posted in Lailunga police station since the last one year, Verma said. The deceased shared the quarters with his colleagues.

"The constable was alone in the quarters when he hanged himself. No suicide note was recovered from the spot," the officer said.

A case has been registered, he said, adding that the cause behind Kerketta taking the extreme step would be known after investigation.

