Odisha to receive light to moderate rainfall in next 48 hrs

Several parts of Odisha are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next two days following the formation of a low pressure area in the region.

A cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand has intensified into a low pressure which now lay centered over western Bihar and Jharkhand, an official in the Meteorological Centre here said.

Under its influence, several areas in Odisha are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours, he said.

Several districts of northern Odisha have already received good rainfall so far as the southwest monsoon is also active in the state, he said.

Some places in the state are expected to receive heavy rain after 48 hours, the official said.

The MeT Centre forecast heavy rainfall in some places in Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Koraput and Malkangiri districts from July 9 to 10.

Similarly, some areas of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh and Sambalpur districts are likely to be lashed by heavy rainfall from July 10 to 11, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Monday as the sea condition would be moderate to rough.

Noting that Odisha has received a deficit rainfall of 8 per cent between June 1 and 6, it said the state received 254 mm rainfall as against the average 275 mm rainfall during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)