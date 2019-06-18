Cops on night duty caught napping, suspended

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Three policemen were suspended here Tuesday, two of them for sleeping while on night duty.

Surprise inspections were carried out at various police stations last night to check police personnel's level of alertness, said superintendent of police Mohammed Yousuf Qureshi.

An Assistant Sub Inspector at Vijay Nagar police station was found to be asleep.

A head constable at Sanyogitaganj police station was found to be sleeping in his under-garments, Qureshi said.

A constable on night duty at Azad Nagar police station was found to be absent. All three were suspended, the SP said.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 20:20 IST

