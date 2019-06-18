Cops on night duty caught napping, suspended

Three policemen were suspended here Tuesday, two of them for sleeping while on night duty.

Surprise inspections were carried out at various police stations last night to check police personnel's level of alertness, said of police Mohammed Yousuf Qureshi.

An at station was found to be asleep.

A head at station was found to be sleeping in his under-garments, Qureshi said.

A on night duty at station was found to be absent. All three were suspended, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)