Cops on night duty caught napping, suspended

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Police constable injured after attack by robber
Mob ransacks police station in Bhubaneswar, 3 injured
Hundreds of protesters surround Mukherjee Nagar police station, paramilitary deployed
Protests outside Mukherjee Nagar police station
Minor girl leaves home after being scolded by mother, reunited with family
-
Three policemen were suspended here Tuesday, two of them for sleeping while on night duty.
Surprise inspections were carried out at various police stations last night to check police personnel's level of alertness, said superintendent of police Mohammed Yousuf Qureshi.
An Assistant Sub Inspector at Vijay Nagar police station was found to be asleep.
A head constable at Sanyogitaganj police station was found to be sleeping in his under-garments, Qureshi said.
A constable on night duty at Azad Nagar police station was found to be absent. All three were suspended, the SP said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU