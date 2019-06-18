London gallery chief quits after Israel spyware report

The of London's Serpentine Galleries, Yana Peel, resigned on Tuesday following a newspaper report about her links to a controversial Israeli firm.

The board of trustees of the contemporary art galleries announced "with a mix of gratitude and regret" that it has accepted Peel's resignation, adding that she would be "sorely missed".

In a separate statement carried by newspaper, referenced a "concerted lobbying campaign against my husband's recent investment".

reported last week that co-owns NSO Group, a company based in the Israeli of Herzliya, near

It has faced questions over its software, which can reportedly switch on a target's cell phone camera and microphone, and access data on it, effectively turning the phone into a

researchers believe it was used in an attack on the WhatsApp messaging app in May.

The company has also been forced to deny it was used against Saudi before he was killed last October in

"The work of the Serpentine -- and its -- cannot be allowed to be undermined by misguided personal attacks on me and my family," said, according to the statement.

"These attacks are based upon now subject to legal complaints." Peel said she was saddened to leave the role, which she started in 2016, adding: "The world of art is about free expression.

"But it is not about bullying and intimidation. I welcome debate and discussion about the realities of life in the digital age.

"There is a place for these debates, but they should be constructive, fair and factual -- not based upon toxic personal attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)